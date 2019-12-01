Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was bitten while snorkelling off Bargara last night.
A man was bitten while snorkelling off Bargara last night.
News

Shark bites man snorkelling at Queensland beach

Zachary O'Brien
1st Dec 2019 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who went for a night time snorkel near Bargara last night was bitten by a shark.

Paramedics were called to Windemere and Rifle Range Road just after 7pm to treat one man, reported by the Brisbane Times as aged in his 30s, with minor lacerations to the foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient suffered additional chest injuries from the tussle with the shark.

The spokesman said the patient went home and attempted to transport themselves to hospital, though eventually changed their mind and called an ambulance.

The patient was transported to Bundaberg hospital in a stable condition with a critical care paramedic on board for transport.

editors picks injuries shark bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        premium_icon OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        People and Places He will be remembered for his gentleness, kindness and his devotion to his family...

        GW3 talks superyacht opportunities with Deputy PM

        premium_icon GW3 talks superyacht opportunities with Deputy PM

        News The group was part of a Northern Australia delegation to Canberra.

        FISHING REPORT: Early bird gets the better bites

        FISHING REPORT: Early bird gets the better bites

        Fishing Find out what's biting where before heading out this weekend.