Shark pulls man off surfboard

The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.

A man has had a frightening brush with death after being pulled off his surfboard by a shark at a popular surfing spot in Perth.

The West Australian reports the man was out surfing at Toms Surf Break in North Beach when a 1.5m metre shark grabbed onto his leg rope on Sunday morning.

He was then pulled into the water by a bronze whaler shark, but escaped unscathed.

A shark warning was issued for the surf break and Hammersly Pool, but the beaches remain open.

Public report 1.5m whaler shark sighted 10:50hrs 04/10, Mettams Pool Beach, Perth Metro 25m offshore Reported 11:30hrs 04/10 — Surf Life Saving WA (@SLSWA) October 4, 2020

"The surfer sustained no injuries, but the leg rope was damaged," Shark Smart wrote on their website.

"Shark warning issued for Hamersley Pool after an interaction with a shark at North Beach was reported at 11:37am," Surf Life Saving WA tweeted following the incident.