Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
The shark pulled the man off his surfboard at Toms Surf Break in North Beach.
Environment

Shark pulls man off surfboard

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Oct 2020 8:19 AM

A man has had a frightening brush with death after being pulled off his surfboard by a shark at a popular surfing spot in Perth.

The West Australian reports the man was out surfing at Toms Surf Break in North Beach when a 1.5m metre shark grabbed onto his leg rope on Sunday morning.

He was then pulled into the water by a bronze whaler shark, but escaped unscathed.

A shark warning was issued for the surf break and Hammersly Pool, but the beaches remain open.

"The surfer sustained no injuries, but the leg rope was damaged," Shark Smart wrote on their website.

"Shark warning issued for Hamersley Pool after an interaction with a shark at North Beach was reported at 11:37am," Surf Life Saving WA tweeted following the incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks sharks surfing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourist sues for $840K over thrill ride back injury

        Premium Content Tourist sues for $840K over thrill ride back injury

        Travel The UK woman was holidaying on Hamilton Island. She alleges a Whitsunday company breached its duty of care.

        REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Premium Content REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Careers From doctors to cleaners to miners, technology is set to bring big changes in...

        Community spirit fuels humble pub’s facelift

        Premium Content Community spirit fuels humble pub’s facelift

        Business Pub owners say they bought it out of necessity to give locals a place to kick...

        Science and creativity inspire striking wearable art

        Premium Content Science and creativity inspire striking wearable art

        Whats On Whitsunday student shows off striking masterpiece that was eight months in the...