Smart shark drumline plan not so clever says Labor

Shark drum lines were removed from Capricorn Coast beaches after a federal court ruling last week.

OCEAN swimmers on the Capricorn Coast are taking their life in their own hands while both sides of politics argue over a stopgap measure to keep the sharks at bay.

To counteract the court ruling preventing the catching and killing of sharks, the State opposition has pledged $15 million towards a three year catch and release shark control program using smart drumlines.

SMART drumlines comprise of an anchor and rope, twobuoys, and a satellite-linked communications unit which is attached to a trace and baited hook They allow sharks to be tagged,relocated, and released alive.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington called on the Queensland Government to match the commitment immediately to protect the community.

"Labor has sold out community safety by pulling shark drum lines out of Queensland waters without any plan B," Ms Frecklington said.

Ms Frecklington said the court didn't order Labor to take drumlines out of the water and they were legal if regularly monitored and sharks were removed quickly.

"Smart drum lines can do just that," she said.

The smart drumline program has experienced success in trials in Western Australia and New South Wales with the LNP claiming the cost was comparative to the now-cancelled control program.

SMART Drumlines in the water a Gracetown in Western Australia’s southwest, after the McGowan government capitulated to families of victims and pressure from the Federal and NSW governments to do more than subsidise personal shark repellants.

According to a LNP spokesperson, based on WA's program, it would cost approximately $5,000 for a drum line and between $24,000 and $34,000 annually to operate and maintain - a total between $4.15 million and $6.92 million.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner attacked the proposal saying $15 million was a fraction of what was needed to replace 173 drumlines and didn't take into account the safety of staff who would have to manage and then release live sharks which had been caught.

"Handling sharks is dangerous and I can't see the sense in releasing a shark near where it was caught," Mr Furner said.

"How will that protect swimmers?"

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner has spoken out about the decision to remove shark drum lines from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

"It's not just as simple as pulling a hook out of a shark's mouth and letting it go."

By towing sharks away then releasing them, he said it could leave potentially deadly large sharks still close to swimming areas.

In the court hearing, Mr Furner said evidence was presented quoting a cost of up to $100,000 per day to use smart drumlines to protect 27 beaches in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, blowing out the budget, leaving some beaches potentially unprotected.

"Smart drumlines are being trialled in other states, but they are just that, a trial," he said.

He said the WA trial covered 11.5km, while Queensland needed protection for 1,100km between Cairns and Gladstone.

Mr Furner said the Federal Government must act to change the Federal legislation to allow the existing Shark Control Program to operate.