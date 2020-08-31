A fisherman has filmed his terrifying encounter with a great white shark which attempted to take a bite out of his boat on the NSW mid north coast.

Dean Butler was fishing for snapper off the coast of Forster on Sunday when he saw more than a dozen sharks of various species feeding on an enormous whale carcass.

He told 9 News a "really big" Great White and tiger shark were among the ocean predators devouring the dead whale.

Dean Butler got up close and personal with a great white. Picture: 9 News

"Like 400kg a piece, easy," Mr Butler said.

The fisherman's halted his boat and whipped out his phone to start filming the feeding frenzy.

However, the Great White became distracted and turned around to attack Mr Butler's boat, taking a bite out of his propeller.

"The only two bites I got all day were of those sharks eating my boat," Mr Butler said.

He said once the shark moved away, so did he.

The great white took a bite out of his propeller. Picture: 9 News

When the shark retreated a little distance, Mr Butler took the opportunity to get some space between it and his boat.

He said he was glad he witnessed the feeding during the day because encountering it at night would be "pretty scary".

"I wasn't concerned, I was just happy to witness it, it was pretty cool," Mr Butler said.

Originally published as Shark takes bite out of fisherman's boat

He was fishing for snapper when the ocean beast launched at his boat. Picture: 9 News

Dean Butler said more than a dozen sharks were feeding on a dead whale. Picture: 9 News