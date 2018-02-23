Sharks, sharks and more sharks

DOUBLE HOOK-UP: Japanese fishing guru Takuma Hata reels in the big barra at Lake Proserpine at the weekend with ABT champion angler Craig Griffiths.

Reef

THE reef is fishing well at the moment but the sharks are very active in taking any hooked fish.

You must get your hooked fish up as quick as possible or the local biters will enjoy an easy feed.

There were quite a few mackerel around over the new moon, with fish reported up to 20kg taken.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Islands

JIGGING and setting your baits deep has been the key to catching a few mackerel. Dolphin Point, Mackerel Bay and Leeper Shoal are all fishing well.

Petrel Rock and the Edwards Group are fishing well for nannygai, trout and sweetlip, with squid, strip and pilchard baits working well.

Some quality reds and nannygai were caught out wide, with better tides for it this weekend (weather permitting) there will be some good fishing ahead.

Fishing in closer has been a tad quiet lately but should improve as the tides do.

Fishing lightly weighted prawns or pilchards will give you the best chances of securing a feed of trout and sweetlip.

Where allowed it pays to have floating a ganged pilchard or livie out while fishing for reefies, as there have been quite a few cobia popping up around the islands.

Daniel (Halpo) Halpin with a nice golden trevally caught sight casting with a fly rod on a local flat with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Rockwalls

THERE are still good numbers of grunter to be caught around the rock walls.

The best way to target these fish is on a lightly weighted running sinker rig baited with peeled prawns and garfish or mullet strips, fished during the run-in tide.

Going to the effort of catching live baits has been rewarded with captures of barra, jacks and the odd fingermark.

The run-in tide will be the time to cast a few plastics, vibes and hard bodies in the 2-5m depths around Whisper Bay, Port of Airlie Marina and the Whitsunday Sailing Club for a variety of species.

Shute Harbour has been fishing well for trevally and queenfish since the bait moved back into the bay.

Surface lures, spoons and live baits fished early morning or late afternoon will entice these fish to bite.

Pilchards and prawns fished closer to the bottom has seen some nice sweetlip and tuskfish caught.

Live baiting after dark has also been producing some nice barra and jacks.

Deckhand Brett Innes (left) and Martin Tynan (right) help hold up Jason Guy's (centre) sailfish caught at the reef on Friday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Rivers

RECENT rain has stirred up some prawn activity in most systems. Salmon and grunter will follow and feed in these schools of prawns.

Drains, gutters and along the edges of sand or mud bars will be ideal spots to target some fish on fresh baits, small plastics or vibes.

Barra have been a little quiet but as we build back up into the next moon they should start to feed better.

Most fish seem to be coming from the mouths of the rivers and are best targeted with live baiting or trolling deeper holes and snags.

Wilsons Beach has be fishing very well for barra and salmon during the low tide change.

Live baits as well as plastics and shallow diving hard bodies will all do the trick here.

Crabbing continues to be very productive, with reports of quality full crabs being caught.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Marie Speed with a painted sweetlip landed with A-One Fishing Charters this week.

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

THE weather gods have finally shined upon us and it has been good to see people taking advantage and getting out on the water to try their luck.

Up in the creeks the crabs and prawns have slowed down a bit but there is still a few around for those prepared to put in the time.

The inshore reef fishing hasn't fared that well either but as with the crabbing there are still a few to be had if you're prepared to work for them.

The recent run of northerlies has left us with fairly dirty water, which I am blaming for the tough bite.

We've been able to get a few by conventional bottom fishing with baits as well but the key has been to up anchor and move regularly to stay on a bite.

With nice weather forecast over the next few days, combined with neaping tides, the water should clean up a little.

Anyone keen to go for a night fish, this is the time of the year to go out and get yourself a big fingermark or two.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing