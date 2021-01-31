Sharp divide over whether to cull dangerous crocodiles
A swimmer who survived having his head inside a crocodile's mouth has reignited fierce debate over whether the reptiles should be culled in Queensland.
The 44-year-old man who was swimming at Lake Placid in Cairns on Thursday made a "very lucky" escape after he was able to prise away the crocodile's jaws.
When a question was posed to Daily Mercury readers on Facebook over whether deadly crocodiles should be killed, there were strong opinions on both sides of the debate.
OConnell Quin said those opposed to the idea should refrain from using insecticides while Shaun Green said he wanted to see the "poxy dangerous things" gone.
"Crocs have had their time, they were around when the dinosaurs walked the earth," Mr Green said.
"Give us back our rivers and estuaries for swimming.
"Cull the lot."
Others like Neville Clark and Catherine Parr advocated for people to stay out of their habitat.
"Just don't swim there," Melissa Rawlings posted.
"Go to Crystals (Creek) and the many croc-free swimming holes."
Then there were those considering whether it was sensible to moderate populations with concerns crocodiles were becoming more daring.
"Earlier this week, a croc chased a fish a person caught onto a pontoon," Kel Bunyan posted.
"There are some people here who need to see what apex predators act like.
"Guys, would you let a dingo in a daycare centre?"
The Mercury asked third-generation crocodile handler Daniel Bredl for his thoughts.
The Bredls Wild Farm co-owner said the park recently took in a crocodile found on a person's private property after being wrestled from Peter Faust Dam in Proserpine.
"Be careful," the Bloomsbury resident advised.
"Someone's going to get killed locally here, it's only a matter of time.
"There's too many crocs, they're bumping up in number.
"I've got a whole different attitude to the management side of things.
"I think we should be removing some of the big fellas in built-up areas like Proserpine River.
"Just leave the smaller males in there.
"They'll breed with all the girls anyhow.
"You can have a beautiful population but you can minimise the human risk.
Mr Bredl explained a crocodile's territory was proportionate to its size and so a 2m male would command a smaller space than an older 4m male.
He said it was creatures larger than about 3.5m that became deadly to humans, which was seconded by the Environment Department's Dr Matthew Brien.
"The man (at Cairns) was incredibly lucky, as it was a 2.5m crocodile which is common size for non-fatal attacks," the program co-ordinator for northern wildlife operations said.
"If it was a 4m croc … if it was to grab hold of him, then the outcome would have been a fatality," Dr Brien said.
"The chances of surviving an attack from a 4m crocodile are zero."
The DES confirmed it was searching for the crocodile involved in the Cairns attack.
You can report local sightings of crocodiles via the QWildlife CrocWatch app.
