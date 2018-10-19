Menu
TEAMWORK: Ashley Haratsis, Denise Veenstra, Emily Vique, Giselle Tronc, Amelia Brain, Ezekiel Flavel, Oxsen Prosser, and Isabella Grenci.
Sharp minds victorious

by Georgia Simpson
19th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

MONTHS of preparation have paid off, after Cannonvale State School won its division at the Opti-MINDS Creative Sustainability Challenge on October 14.

Opti-MINDS is a creative problem solving event, allowing competitors who love learning and problem solving to showcase their talents in an exciting way.

Seven children and two teachers flew to Brisbane on October 12, where they competed in various challenges over the weekend.

The team dominated against 12 other schools in their social sciences division, taking out both the state and national title.

"We were ecstatic, a lot of time and effort has gone into this,” Cannonvale State School Opti-MINDS facilitator, Denise Veenstra said.

The students, along with their parents and teachers, were able fundraise more than $7500 which covered travel costs for the team.

The event had three categories: language and literature, science and engineering and social sciences.

The team was given three hours to solve a problem. They then had just 10 minutes to present their solution to a panel of judges.

"There were other teams in the competition who were really top notch so the kids were very humbled by the win; it was an honour,” Mrs Veenstra said.

