Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

RBA has a 'laser focus' on the employment market
Business

Sharp rebound in June job ads: ANZ

by Alex Druce
8th Jul 2019 12:35 PM

NEWSPAPER and internet job ad numbers rebounded sharply in June, ANZ reports, after a lull exacerbated by Easter holidays and the federal election.

Australian job ads gained 4.6 per cent for the month, according to figures released by the bank on Monday, reversing the disruptions that led to a fall of more than 8.0 per cent in May.

The gain was one of the biggest in 18 months but ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank says the figures represent only a partial recovery.

"The 'holiday-year effect' in late April and the timing of the election appear to have been responsible for much of the decline in May, and the rebound in June can be seen as an unwinding of that effect," he said.

Mr Plank said the overall trend still pointed downward.

"(It) points to slowing employment growth and rising unemployment," he said.

"If confirmed by the actual employment data, then the RBA will likely react by lowering the cash rate yet again."

The Reserve Bank of Australia last week cut the cash rate to a fresh record low of 1.0 per cent as it attempts to shift the stubborn jobless rate, lift inflation, arrest a property market slump and kick-start sluggish consumer spending.

Unemployment remained unchanged at an unsatisfactory 5.2 per cent in May after a surprise uptick the previous month.

More Stories

anz job ad index economy employment job ads unemployment

Top Stories

    MINING CRISIS: Call for urgent action after tragedies

    premium_icon MINING CRISIS: Call for urgent action after tragedies

    Business Crisis talks to be held over the safety of Queensland coal workers

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time

    Flying start for Great Barrier Reef Festival

    Flying start for Great Barrier Reef Festival

    News Festival to start with a bang.

    • 8th Jul 2019 12:00 PM