Sharpie hits a shiny high fishing in the Whitsundays

Former Wallabies captain Nathan Sharpe reeling in the big ones with Sea Fever Sportfishing this week. Ash Matthews

THE second most capped Wallaby left the Whitsundays last week with more than a good tan and a lighter wallet.

Nathan Sharpe after a three-day Great Barrier Reef fishing trip with Sea Fever Sportfishing left our blue water paradise with a heap of good fishing memories and the photos to prove some epic fish hit the deck.

Skipper of Sea Fever, Ashley Matthews said the one fish that stands out in his mind was a 1.6 metre Spanish mackerel, which he estimated to weigh over 30kgs.

Dropping anchor at Cobbin, Gould and Nett Reefs, Mr Sharpe also landed a swag of reef fish, plenty of sharks some nice GTs.

Former Wallabies great Nathan Sharpe with a solid GT landed at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Mr Matthews who is no stranger to hosting celebrities on Sea Fever said he was surprised at how genuine and "completely grounded" the former Wallaby star was.

"He was just one of the blokes and not one of those 'my s--t doesn't stink' kind of person," he said.

"He was just a great bloke to have on board and he had lots of stories too."

Spanish mackerel are usually caught while trolling but the bruiser landed by Mr Sharpe was boated after taking a dead bait sitting on the bottom, which was not unheard of, Mr Mathews said.

The pelagic species are caught all year round in the Whitsundays but really come on the bite during winter and spring.