Sheppard are coming to Airlie

SAY GERONIMO: Sheppard will be performing at Magnums, Airlie Beach on Friday, September 21.

BRISBANE chart-toppers Sheppard will land in Airlie Beach this September to celebrate their new album as part of a huge tour hitting more than 30 metro and suburban communities across the country.

Performing at Magnums in Airlie Beach on Friday, September 21 the band will be playing live with hits including 'Hometown', 'Coming Home' and 'Keep Me Crazy' as well as their multi-platinum smash hits 'Geronimo' and 'Let Me Down Easy'. All feature on their number one album, 'Watching the Sky'.

Singer George Sheppard said from the moment the band got the news they had gone to number one, they started planning how they could have the biggest possible party.

"To say thank you to everyone who has support us,” he said

"We'd be nowhere without the support of the fans and this is our opportunity to get out and repay the favour - with many of these communities getting their first ever taste of Sheppard live.”

With a victory lap that covers far-flung communities from Port Hedland to Cairns, Hobart to Darwin, Adelaide to Newcastle and everywhere in between and with even more shows to be announced; Sheppard has extended the tour until the end of 2018.

"We tried to take in as many places as possible, not just the usual capital cities, but rural towns and outer suburbs that usually get overlooked by touring bands,” Amy Sheppard said.

"We are proud to take music to areas that don't always have access to the kind of show that we present and we can't wait to visit new places and meet some new fans.”

After the show local fans will get the chance to meet and greet the band in person after the show and also get a much coveted signature.

Tickets are available for $30 from tickets.oztix.com.au.

The event is aged 18 plus, so don't forget your ID.

ON TOUR

WHO: Sheppard

WHEN: Friday, September 21, 7.30pm

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

TICKET: $30