Ruby Princess departs after deadly five weeks

by James O'Doherty and Lucy Hughes Jones,Jessica McSweeney
23rd Apr 2020 9:14 PM
The Ruby Princess cruise ship has finally left NSW waters after a deadly month. 

The ship has been linked to 21 deaths, and more than 600 Coronavirus cases.

The ship was ordered to leave Port Kembla today, the second day of public hearings in the inquiry into the decision to let 2,700 passengers off the ship last month.

The effort to remove crew from the ship and return them home has lasted three days, with the remaining crew on board to stay with the ship to its port of origin when it leaves NSW waters this afternoon.

The Ruby Princess is expected to leave Australian waters today. Picture: AFP
Crew members from The Phillipines will fly home from Sydney Airport today.

The crew have been in isolation in their cabins on board the ship for over a month.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian launched a special commission of inquiry into the handling of the ship last Wednesday.

The inquiry began public hearings yesterday, after crew onboard were summoned to appear late on Tuesday.

