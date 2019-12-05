Shield set to be a cracker as milestone is celebrated

NICE SHOT: Alex Scalia of the 2019 winning team Horny Bulls plays a sweep shot at the Watts Shield.

THE Bowen Cricket Association's Watts Shield is less than a month away, with this year marking a historic milestone for the community favourite event.

The much-loved carnival is one of the highlights of the local cricketing calendar, and will see teams from around the region compete for a year of bragging rights.

Held across the weekend of January 9 and 10, 2020, organiser Joanne Watts said the carnival catered for all, from the more serious teams in the A-grade, to the more social in B-grade.

This upcoming shield will take on special significance, as it celebrates 30 years in the cricket community.

Started by Watts and her late husband, Harold Watts, in 1990, the tournament was a way of giving back to the community.

Watts called her husband a 'cricket tragic' who watched from the sidelines until he couldn't anymore.

SIX: Peter Barrett charges up the crease at the Watts Shield 2019 event. File

"Even when he was sick, he'd be at the Shield in his whites in a wheelchair watching as he loved the sport so much," she said.

"It's a lovely way to honour him, he loved cricket and the region so much."

The weekend will see both A and B grade teams play up to four games, with finals to take place on the Sunday afternoon.

With A grade playing games of 25 overs and B grade playing 20 overs, Watts said it made for 'good cricket'.

"You can't go out there and play the long game in the crease, so it's very likely cricketers will be trying to hit more fours and sixes," she said.

Watts said there was the possibility of some special guests coming along to celebrate the 30 year anniversary.

Both canteens will be open all weekend, and spectators and players are asked to purchase their food and drinks from the canteen if possible, with all proceeds going back to the Bowen Cricket Association.

Nominations for teams are now open by contacting Watts on 0407 126 460, with all fees going to the Association.

"It's a really fun weekend of sport and people just getting together and socialising," Watts said.

"We'd love to see as many nominations as possible come in to help celebrate this milestone for the Shield.'