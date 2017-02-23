Ships all aboard the Whitsundays

IN THE space of a month two cruise ships will touch down in Airlie Beach for the first time.

The Norwegian Star will hit Whitsunday waters on February 26 and MV Sirena will visit Airlie on March 10.

Passengers from both vessels will disembark at Port of Airlie.

Cruise Ship Ambassador Brian Richardson said these ships added exposure to the region.

"It's part of a general increase in popularity in cruising around the world, there are more cruise ships showing interest in coming to our part of the world,” he said.

"It's all about bringing different people to town to look at what we have got here.”

The MV Sirena vessel is stopping in the area as part of a 35 day cruise which begins in Sydney and goes past Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Darwin, Indonesia and the west coast of Australia.

The Queen Mary II ship, which comes to Airlie on a two year basis is also stopping through Abell Point Marina on March 6.