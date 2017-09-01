Shipwrecked Japanese research vessel handed over to State Government

BEACHED: Ownership of the ill-fated Tateyama Maru beached on Gloucester Island has been taken over by the State.

OWNER of the a former Japanese research vessel stuck fast on Gloucester Island has formally signed the ship over to the state of Queensland.

The Tateyama Maru, a 55-metre ship owned by Patrick von Stieglitz broke its anchor when Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsunday coast on March 28.

All pollutants have been removed from the ship by Maritime Safety Queensland but Mr Von Stieglitz has no money to remove the ship.

"What choice did I have. It was always the cheapest option for MSQ and now they can't take me to court and I can't take them to court, " he said. "And they clean up the mess.”

Mr Von Stieglitz said he was unable the insure the vessel as the underwriter needed the ship to be in survey which the owner says would have cost $2 million.

Twice before Mr Von Stieglitz has come before the courts charged with operating a vessel without insurance.

His solicitor, John Ryan, suggested section 67A of the transport Operations Act be referred to the Queensland Law Reform Commission for consideration.

"That is the best way to have the law changed ... this one is ripe for referral in my opinion,” he said.

The act requires all recreation ships over 15 metres have an insurance policy that is sufficient to meet the clean-up costs if pollutants are discharged from the vessel.

MSQ said it was unaware of any issue concerning the Queensland Law Reform Commission.

However MSQ did confirm the state is now the new owner of the Tateyama Maru.

A spokesperson said the department "is working hard to ensure the removal of three significant derelict vessels in the Whitsundays”.

These "significant” wrecks are the Tateyama Maru, the MV Banks and the Whitsunday Magic.

"The state has called for tenders to remove and dispose of both the Tateyama Maru and the Whitsunday Magic,” an MSQ spokesperson said.

"Tenders close today (August 30) and any timetable will depend on the plan developed by the successful contractor.”

MSQ reminded boaties it is illegal to trespass on abandoned vessels and "anyone who is aware of trespassing on the MV Banks should contact police”.