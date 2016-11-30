Shirley Bassey act is all class

CLASS ACT: The Shirley Bassey tribute show comes to Proserpine next Wednesday.

FANS of the pop legend Shirley Bassey are in for a rare treat at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre this week.

Brunie Riley has a voice of outstanding quality, range and power, she caresses the lyrics of a ballad, as only she can and will be belting out all your favourite Shirley Bassey tunes.

The Show boasts an eight or a ten piece orchestra, and one or two opening acts.

Indulge yourself, if you are a Shirley Bassey fan, you will love this show.

Brunie and Shirley have a lot in common, firstly their fabulous voices, and their passion for beautiful clothes and diamonds.

Brunie will also include songs such as The Power Of Love, I Know Him So Well and Memory Send in the Clowns just to name a few.

Brunie crosses the musical boundaries beautifully feeling just as much at home with country, rock, or pop.

Her infectious smile and total commitment to her audience, stamps Brunie with a rare touch of class.

Bassey's success has spanned more than five decades.

She has had a string of hits, perhaps most notably singing the theme songs for the James Bond movies Goldfinger and Diamonds are forever.

Brunie Riley's interpretation of Shirley Bassey has been described as being second only to the lady herself. With a voice of outstanding quality, range and power, audiences and critics throughout the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia have raved about her performances, describing Riley as having "the power...the image...the presence” of Bassey.

Brunie Riley is a lady of considerable experience and talent and whose career has taken her around the world.

Some of the highlights include a command performance at Malacalang Palace in the Philippines and a highly acclaimed tour of the United Kingdom.

The performance includes show stoppers such as Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever, Big Spender, You Don't Have to Say You Love Me and Unchained Melody just to name a few.

Three words sum up this singer are: professionalism, confidence and polish so don't miss her when she comes to Proserpine for a single performance only.

Book tickets now to avoid disappointment by calling the Proserpine Entertainment Centre on 4945 2312.

Glamour, confidence and polish

What: A Tribute to Shirley Bassey

Where: The Proserpine Enterainment Centre

When: December 1, 11am

Cost: $15

Tickets: Call 4945 2312