Shock announcement rocks Holden fans

THE shock announcement that General Motors will be retiring the Holden brand in Australia has sent reverberations around the country.

In the Whitsundays, Crossley Holden dealership owner Ben Hancock said the announcement about the 160-year-old iconic brand was as much a shock to him, as it was to the consumer.

However, his overarching message is that Crossley Holden, in both Bowen and Proserpine, will still be here for customers, past and present.

“First and foremost, this has been a business in the area since the 1960s and I have been personally involved for the last 15 years,” Mr Hancock said.

“It came as a big shock – I have invested my life into this business, into the staff and clients - it was devastating news.”

Mr Hancock said Holden cars were the best cars they had ever had.

“The product quality, the feel, the design – it’s the best product we have had in our history.

“We will be here, just as Holden has indicated, committed to selling the value of the products we have left, until we have no more stock, and honouring all the promises that have been made in the past and into the future.”

Mr Hancock said that while the decision was ‘heart breaking’, it was a reality, and the business would be there for customers.

“The business is a key contributor to the community – we have 25 staff between Bowen and Proserpine – and we are going to be here through people’s ownership of their Holden car.

“We will always be able to get parts and we are only a phone call away to help customers with their requirements. We expect to wind up the sales side of things in early 2021.”

Mr Hancock said he planned to retain the business through diversification and adding additional brands, which was his long-term goal anyway.

“So nothing’s changed there,” he said.

“We ask that people continue to support a local business that supports the local community.”

Mr Hancock said the business, which was first established in 1959, would honour all existing warranties and guarantees, and honour all free, scheduled servicing offers. It would also provide servicing and spare parts for at least 10 years, and deal with recalls or safety-related issues if they arose.