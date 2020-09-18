Shock claim: Trump groped me, I was in his grip

Amy Dorris, then 24, alleges Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her.

A former model has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 US Open.

Amy Dorris, then 24, alleges that Trump forced his tongue down her throat and groped her in his VIP box at the New York tournament.

Former model Amy Dorris. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to the Guardian, Dorris said the now-president forced himself on her outside a bathroom in the box.

Responding to the paper via his lawyers, Trump vehemently denied ever having harassed or behaved inappropriately towards Dorris.

Dorris, said that, after accosting her, Trump "just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off."

"And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," she said.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it.

"It felt like there were tentacles on me that I couldn't rip off.

"I was trying to get his arms off of me and they would not come off because I wasn't strong enough.

"You just picture those suction cups on an octopus and they're stuck on you. You're trapped. That's how I felt."

Dorris, now 48, is the latest of at least two dozen women who have accused Trump of different forms of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape.

Numerous pictures that she says were taken around the time of the incident show her posing with Trump, and her account was reportedly verified by a number of people she spoke to at the time about what had happened.

Those people include Dorris's mother and a friend.

She also spoke with other friends and a therapist in the years that followed.

The mother-of-two told the Guardian that she thought about coming forward in 2016, when Trump first ran for the presidency, but wanted to protect her family.

"Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don't let anybody do anything to you that you don't want," she said.

Dorris said that in 1997 she was living in Boca Raton, Florida, often going to Miami as part of her work as a model.

She was introduced to Trump after being taken to New York by her then-boyfriend, fashion and lifestyle publisher Jason Binn, who was a close friend of Trump's.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

