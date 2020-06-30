Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents line-up at Centrelink Mackay during coronavirus crisis.
Residents line-up at Centrelink Mackay during coronavirus crisis.
Employment

Shock figures show number of Mackay’s long-term unemployed

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
30th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW data has revealed there are more than 1100 long-term jobseekers in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, there were 1141 long-term unemployed people in Mackay Isaac Whitsunday as of May 2020.

This represented a 294 per cent jump when compared to the region’s 289 long-term jobseekers recorded in January 2015.

The total number of long-term unemployed people in Queensland has risen 24.9 per cent to 43,853 in May 2020, when compared to figures from January 2015.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance chief executive Kylie Porter said the standard definition for long-term unemployment was people who had been out of work for a year or more.

More stories:

Report reveals insights about regional jobs

It’s time for Mackay to shed its identity crisis

Not enough tradies to train Mackay apprentices

She described long-term unemployment as a “systemic problem” as opposed to job losses caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ms Porter said it was important to understand which sections of the community made up the region’s long-term jobseekers.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance chief executive Kylie Porter.
Greater Whitsunday Alliance chief executive Kylie Porter.

“It’s about taking a holistic approach to find solutions around our long-term unemployment problem,” she said.

“Skills and training is one key area where, as a region, we are very proactive in making sure we have good skills and training for young people.”

Ms Porter said social issues needed to be considered as well.

“Do we have some people who are unemployed because they don’t have access to a car and because our public transport system is not overly developed?” she said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

australian bureau of statistics gw3 kylie porter long-term unemployment
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year on from Middlemount tragedy: Report sheds new light

        premium_icon Year on from Middlemount tragedy: Report sheds new light

        News MINE TRAGEDY: What happened to David Routledge?

        Petition pushes for vital health service in Proserpine

        premium_icon Petition pushes for vital health service in Proserpine

        News Move comes after Midge Point couple spoke out about the challenges they face...

        Grassroots group battles for public parkland

        premium_icon Grassroots group battles for public parkland

        News Over the years, Save our Foreshore have been on the frontline of many a protest.

        Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        News SPER halts fine collection notices in response to coronavirus