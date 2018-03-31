Menu
Login
News

SHOCK FOOTAGE: Man swings off bridge in suspended tinny

Crystal Jones
by

A VIDEO of a man "tinny bashing" at Bucca has gone viral, but it's a dangerous practice police condemn.

The video was shared to the Tinny Bashing Facebook page two months ago and has amassed thousands of hits.

The dangerous practice of tinny bashing involves using ropes and other props to carry out dangerous manouvres in small boats.

The footage was posted online.
The footage was posted online.

The frightening video footage shows a man suspended from the bridge at Bucca being swung violently back and forth and at one stage, one of the ropes snaps.

The man then continues to swing and sway in the tinny.

Meanwhile, two man stand on the bridge, looking at the water below.

Earlier this year, Gold Coast police condemned the practice of tinny bashing after a wave of incidents at the Gold Coast.

Police previously told the Gold Coast Bulletin that so-called tinny rats were driven by a desire for online notoriety, but were putting lives at risk in the process.

Topics:  bucca tinny bashing

Bundaberg News Mail

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Girls, gigs and pre-show nips

Girls, gigs and pre-show nips

Five minutes with the Thundamental's down to earth dude Jewson, a midsts their regional Decade of the Thundercat tour.

Spirit of the Whitsundays shines during Debbie

Volunteer Whitsundays core members Chris Pannan, Jo Sweeney, Tracey Lord, Andrew Sloane and Heather Batrick meet Shannon Noll (second from left) on the Airlie Beach foreshore during filming on Sunrise.

Tracey Lord saw people with nothing left themselves helping others.

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands

ROYAL CATCH: Simon Ballard with a nice queenfish landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Big reef fish on the chew at inner islands.

What's open this Easter long Weekend

BAKE SALE: Join the Easter fete family fun activities at the Proserpine Nursing Home.

You'd better get in quick.

Local Partners