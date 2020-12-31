Shock footage reveals star’s onstage trapeze fall

Entertainment icon Kerri-Anne Kennerley is being treated in hospital after falling during last night's performance of the hit stage musical Pippin.

The 67-year-old is understood to be waiting to hear whether or not she needs surgery after breaking her collar bone when falling from a trapeze during an extravagant musical number during the show at Sydney's Lyric Theatre.

"Good riddance to 2020," Kennerley said in a statement issued by 22 Management.

"Pippin has genuinely been one of the great experiences of my life exceeding all my expectations. I loved the show and performing every single time. The cast have always been supportive and now more than ever."

Kennerley's main act sees her swinging from the trapeze as she belts out showstopper No Time At All.

Gasps from audience members as she fell a few metres to the ground can be heard in video footage taken by an audience member.

The moment before the fall.

"What happened is just a random misstep in the trapeze and circus world," she explained.

"I've always felt safe in their hands but accidents just happen. I was trained well and loved getting stronger and the routine smoother. I'm devastated that I can't finish the run. It was just so much fun. I broke my collar bone quite severely and have a slight chip of my ankle bone. I will know within a week if I need surgery. But I'm hoping my injury will heal in the natural course of time but for now I have to bow out. I will miss my Pippin family."

Kennerley finished the show before she being rushed to St Vincent's Hospital.

Pippin opened earlier this month with Kennerley playing the role of Grandma Berthe in the Australian rendition of the show, which is one of the first to debut since the coronavirus pandemic brought stage productions to a grinding halt.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley’s shoulder x-ray and a statement from her management.

Kennerley has previously spoken about the physical challenges she has faced while performing the role.

In October, she told the Telegraph she had embarked on the journey as her late husband John would have wanted.

"My John would have wanted me to do this," she said. "He pushed me in to shows and stuff so very often, especially when I hesitated to do it. I truly believe he is behind me agreeing to do this."

Kennerley's late husband was paralysed after injuring his neck in a fall in Coffs Harbour in 2016 and died three years later.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley as she appears in the Pippin the musical as Berthe. Picture: John Appleyard

Kerri-Anne Kennerley after the Carla Zampatti Spring/ Summer Show at Walsh Bay.

"I am doing it because it is a challenge for me at my age," she said of the role. "I want to be the fittest and best I can be because there is only one way and it is down the other side. It is good for me and will give me discipline. It will wake me up and singing is the most wonderful passionate soulful feeling."

Kennerley committed to months of rigorous training to prepare for the physicality of the role.

While not a fan of heights, her career on TV has seen Kennerley abseil out of three choppers, shoot down a flying fox, and drive in celebrity grand prix races.

"I've ridden camels and horses, I like to give everything a go," she said. "I am not a gym junkie, I don't actually like it but you do it because you get results."

Kerri-Anne Kennerley falls to the ground.