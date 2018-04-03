Menu
Login
News

Shock as ‘killer clown’ photobombs wedding

by Rush Hour

A WOMAN was left in "complete shock" after she received a framed photo from her wedding as a gift from her husband, only to discover that there was a creepy clown lurking in the background.

Thankfully it wasn't just someone who had taken it upon themselves to creep in the couple's photos, the whole thing was organised by the groom as part of an elaborate prank.

Vincent Alexander desperately wanted a clown at his wedding, but his partner Manda wasn't very keen on the idea, so he came up with an alternative.

He has his brother pose in a 'killer clown' costume in the back of one of their photos, unbeknown to his wife, and then gave the picture to her on their first wedding anniversary.

"After a year of keeping a secret, she finally opened her anniversary gift," Alexander wrote on his Facebook page.

"I am shocked she never found out ... Happy anniversary sweetheart, I love you to death."

He posted a video of his wife's disbelief when she unwrapped the gift, which soon turned into laughter.

Topics:  april fools clown clown prank editors picks photobomb wedding photos

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
QFES urges to people prepare as Iris reforms

QFES urges to people prepare as Iris reforms

QFES Swiftwater rescue crews have been deployed to Proserpine as an urgent warning is issued to locals

Drink driver takes out light pole

Car crash for Island Drive last night

The crash occurred just past midnight last night

TC Iris reformed as Cat 1: now tracking south

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris is expected to reform back into a cyclone on Tuesday.

Tropical Cyclone Iris has re-formed in the Coral Sea

Over 20 first time participants for parkrun

Athletes in the Airlie Beach parkrun event on Saturday.

Airlie Beach parkrun had eight new PB's set.

Local Partners