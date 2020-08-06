Menu
UK backpacker Abi and her partner Sam have been gifted a beautiful little 1.7kg surprise along the Sunshine Motorway.
Health

Shock motorway birth delivers ultimate Qld souvenir

by Isabella Magee
6th Aug 2020 5:04 AM
A WOMAN who travelled into the state as a backpacker at the start of the year didn't know she was carrying this sort of luggage along with her.

UK backpacker Abi and her partner Sam have been gifted an interesting souvenir after the new mother went her full pregnancy term unaware she was carrying a newborn.

With Fraser Island next on the list, Abi was several months into her backpacking adventure with a friend before she felt unwell travelling on a bus to her next Queensland adventure.

Sunshine Coast paramedics were on the way to see what was wrong with Abi, completely unaware the sickness she was experiencing was actually labour.

When paramedics discovered the pleasant surprise, telling her she was only moments away from delivering the baby boy, she was rushed to the hospital.

However, a journey too far to reach a hospital bed, as her son - Harry - was born in the back of the ambulance, along the Sunshine motorway, weighing a tiny 1.7kg.

With Harry's size and positioning inside his mother's stomach, and experiencing no obvious pregnancy symptoms, paramedics weren't shocked by Abi's oblivion to her Australian-born gift.

Recently returning back home, this is a Queensland trip the duo turned trio won't forget.

