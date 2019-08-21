SHOCK MOVE: Engineering company cuts ties with Adani

Land clearing and surveying is under way at Adani's Carmichael mine site.

A GLOBAL engineering consultancy with an office in Mackay has cut ties with Indian mining giant Adani in a shock move after a two decade relationship with Abbot Point Terminal.

An Adani Australia spokeswoman said Aurecon had flagged that it would be ending its relationship with the company following weeks of disruptive campaigning and illegal protests by green activists.

"While we are surprised by the decision, given the positive long-term relationship and the fact that we are not aware of any commercial issues or disputes between our companies, we value the work that Aurecon has delivered for our port and renewable energy businesses," the spokeswoman said.

"We are already in conversations with other businesses and a number of companies have eagerly expressed their interest in taking up this portfolio of work, along with other current opportunities to work with our Australian port business, the Carmichael project, and our renewables business."

Aurecon's decision to pull support follows a report by ABC News that rail company Genesee & Wyoming Australia (GWA) declined to participate in the Carmichael coal project.

This was denied by an Adani spokeswoman, who said it had not approached GWA to work on Adani's current narrow gauge rail solution.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said he could not comment on Aurecon's reasons for ending the relationship with Adani.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow on site. Christine McKee

Mr Dow has vowed to deliver the Carmichael mine project despite the "concerted campaign by extremists and activists" targeting the Galilee Basin development and its suppliers.

"These activist groups are wanting to shut down the coal mining industry here in Queensland, and in Australia more broadly ... Our position is very clear in that we're going to see this project through and deliver on it," he said.

"I would certainly hope that people in places like Mackay also have a similar view, that they support the contribution the resources sector makes, not only in terms of direct employment, but indirect employment such as engineering houses, welding and machinery shops.

"Despite activists endeavouring to try to put pressure on our suppliers and contracting partners, ultimately we've got the conviction to see this through."

Civil earthworks and surveying work on the rail line at the Carmichael mine site are under way.

Mr Dow confirmed about 100 people had been employed on the project so far.

"As activity continues to progress over the weeks and months, those numbers will ramp up ... We'll see over 1500 direct jobs created for the mine and rail," he said.

An Adani spokeswoman said the company was also taking active steps to address climate change, having recently switched on a 65MW solar farm at Rugby Run in central Queensland.