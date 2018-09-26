Mercedes in police chase 'narrowly missed' mum, son

UPDATE, 2.55pm: A WOMAN and her son were narrowly missed by a Mercedes speeding through Byron Bay in a pursuit earlier today.

Lauren Weir said the driver "screamed through" some of the town's busiest streets and it was "surprising" no one was hurt.

"I'm sure a lot of people almost got run over," Ms Weir said.

"I had just left Apex Park with my son, crossed the road onto Fletcher St when the black Mercedes flew by.

"I was just grateful that we'd already crossed the road, considering how slowly we had just done it."

She said the car managed to get through a packed roundabout before "screaming around the corner" where they had crossed the road just moments before.

"It was probably one minute later that a four wheel drive did the same, most likely it was an unmarked police car," she said.

"It was a little more hesitant, probably noting that the kids park was right there, it still looked like it took the bend on two wheels as it headed towards Middleton St.

"The burnt rubber stunk all through the street."

She said another police car sped along Lawson St about four minutes later.

"Luckily everyone slowed down and was able to get out of the way fast enough," she said.

UPDATE, 1.35pm: REPORTS from the scene indicate helicopters are now involved in searching for those involved in high speed police chase in the Byron Bay area.

The dog squad has also left Paterson St as the search area widens.

Highway patrol cars are still cruising up and down Bangalow Rd.

UPDATE, 12.30pm: A FRANTIC search is under way in the Byron Bay area after a high-speed pursuit.

A NSW Police Force spokeswoman confirmed there was still an active search underway.

"There's been a pursuit," she said.

"It looks like it is now on foot."

She confirmed police were in the Paterson St area.

It's understood the car involved, believed to be a black Mercedes Benz, has been loaded onto a tow truck on Paterson St.

A manhunt is under way in Byron Bay this afternoon.

UPDATE, 11.55am: IT IS understood residents in the Shelley Drive area in Byron Bay, near Tallow Beach, have been asked to stay inside their homes.

According to some reports, one section of the street has been cordoned off.

Glenda Barber wrote on Byron Bay Community Board's Facebook page: "Yep there's some drama going on in Shelley Drive, cordoned off with police cars.

"Been told to stay inside."

It comes after a number of police were recently involved in a high speed chase in the vicinity.

"Everyone was a little freaked and asking what was happening," Chloe Rezuk said.

Shelley Drive, Byron Bay.

UPDATE, 11.40am: WITNESSES have reported seeing a Mercedes Benz being pursued by police at Ross Lane, Lennox Head a short time ago.

Ben White commented he had to take evasive action to avoid a crash with the car.

"He … was coming head on at me flying," he said.

"I had to swerve into the gutter to avoid him."

Chloe Rezuk witnessed some of the drama on Jonson St.

"(At) the crossing near Fundies he was flying at maybe at least 100km/h, almost hitting people at the crossing," she told The Northern Star.

Ms Rezuk said he then turned at the corner "doing around 180 on the opposite side of the road", before damaging the car's front bumper.

She said the driver kept going after this.

"But there was about three police running around it all different directions, then about three more came out including under-covers," she said.

Ms Rezuk said thankfully, none of the pedestrians were hurt.

Original story: CONCERNED locals have reported that a number of police cars have been involved in a high speed chase in the Byron Bay area this morning.

On the Byron Bay Community Board Facebook page, residents are warning each other to be careful.

Ben White wrote: "Black Mercedes ripping through Byron town on wrong side of the road with three cop cars in pursuit."

In response, Chloe Rezuk described the situation as "hectic" and urged everyone stay safe.

Liam Kiernan wrote: "Coppers everywhere flying, be careful. Just seen one jump the gutter."

Ross Thatcher‎ posted on the North Coast RDT Locations Facebook page that a highway patrol car had been seen "screaming through Clunes towards Bangalow well over 120km/h in 50 zone at 10.57am today".

The Northern Star has made contact with the Tweed-Byron Police District.

More to come.