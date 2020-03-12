Shock resignation from senior council member

Kenn Donohoe has resigned as CEO of Whitsunday Regional Council.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council CEO Kenn Donohoe has announced his resignation from the position due to family circumstances.

Mr Donohoe said he had loved his short time in the Whitsunday region but needed to put his family first.

“Local government is in my blood and I was passionate about working with Mayor Andrew Willcox, councillors and staff to lay the foundations for a positive economic future for the region,” he said.

“It has been my honour and privilege to serve the Whitsunday community.”

Mr Donohoe was appointed to the CEO role in mid-2019 and has led an organisational restructure of the organisation.

He officially started his role in mid-July last year after moving from Serpentine Jarrahdale council in Western Australia.

Before Mr Donohoe was appointed, the council had been without a permanent CEO for seven months.

He will remain in the role until late April.