Shock Tiger Woods’ 911 call revealed

Twenty minutes after Tiger Woods flipped his car, the first phone call to police came in. The audio of the call has now been revealed.

Shock 911 audio reveals the moment police were alerted to Tiger Woods' car crash before he was cut out.

The 45-year-old flipped his vehicle on a hillside in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

The golf legend suffered major leg injuries after his car rolled near the side of a highway in Los Angeles, sparking fears about his long-term health and career.

Woods' team has since released an update on his condition after undergoing surgery.

The statement explained Woods had multiple fractures that resulted in bone fragments sticking through his skin.

The Sun reports the first call through to the emergency services line informed police "a person is trapped" among the wreckage at the scene.

The call came in at 2.36am (AEDT), reported to have been at least 20 minutes after the incident occurred, according to authorities.

The dispatch caller raised the alarm saying there had been a "traffic collision" and "a person is trapped".

Golf superstar Tiger Woods had to be extricated from his car with the jaws of life.

They then said: "Sheriff on scene. Vehicle off the side of the road."

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs department confirmed that Woods was the driver of the vehicle involved in the roll-over traffic collision.

Fire crews had to lift him from the car before paramedics rushed him to hospital.

According to the department, the vehicle, a Genesis GV80, sustained "major damage".

Footage from the scene showed the car on its side with the front of the vehicle crushed.

It appeared to have crashed in a grassy area surrounded by trees, off the main road.

According to LA sheriffs, Woods was conscious after the crash, which occurred shortly before 2.15am Tuesday, officials said.

A sobriety check was not done as there was no reason to do one, Fox News reports, and he had been driving down hill so speed could have been a factor.

Woods remains in a stable condition after completing his emergency surgery procedures.

An explanation on the complex series of injuries described in the statement has revealed the gruesome state of the 15-time major-winner's legs.

The statement below actually describes that Woods had more than one compound fracture that resulted in bone fragments piercing his skin.

Released on his social media channels, the statement claim Woods "has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle", before quoting Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, where Woods received treatment.

"Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, a level 1 trauma centre," Dr Mahajan said.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the boot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins.

"Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Woods' camp added: "He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.

"Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding.

"There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wises and privacy for him and his family."

Woods hosted the Genesis Invitational on the weekend in California and was in Los Angeles heading to the second day of a two-day shoot for Golf Digest and GOLF TV when his accident occurred.

The day before, selfies and videos showed Woods hitting the course with celebrities like actor David Spade and NBA icon Dwyane Wade.

He also made his first public appearance just days ago after undergoing back surgery.

Woods provided an update about his condition with CBS during the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

"I'm feeling fine, little bit stiff," Woods said. "Have one more MRI scheduled to see if the annulus has scarred over finally, and then I can start doing more activities.

"Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things before you can start gravitating towards something a little more."

Tiger Woods remains in hospital after his crash.

Woods was on his way to rub shoulders with NFL stars Drew Brees and Justin Herbert as part of the photo shoot on Wednesday, but never made it to the course.

Reports emerged in the aftermath of his crash suggesting Woods was in an "agitated" mood when he got behind the wheel.

The 45-year-old was staying at a hotel where a major network television show was being shot and TMZ reported he left in a hurry just before 7am local time.

The crash occurred near the hilly Palos Verdes peninsula, at the bottom of a steep stretch of road which has runaway truck ramps for vehicles that lose control going downhill.

It is known as an accident "hotspot", and Woods was travelling at "a greater speed than normal", with no evidence of skid marks to suggest braking, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

He added that Woods did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the early-morning incident. There was "no evidence of impairment at this time" including any influence of narcotics, medication or alcohol, said Villanueva, adding that the crash remained "subject to investigation."

The incident is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation.

The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree.

That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife, whom he shares son Charlie Axel with, with multiple women.

- This story originally appeared in thesun.co.uk and has been re-published with permission

Originally published as Shock Tiger Woods' 911 call revealed