Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boxer Amir Khan said he was
Boxer Amir Khan said he was "shocked" after a simple Christmas photo of him and his family sparked outrage on social media.
Lifestyle

'Shocked' star reacts to Christmas photo fury

by Marc Mayo,The Sun
27th Dec 2019 6:26 AM

Boxer Amir Khan has confessed to being "shocked" by the abuse aimed at him by trolls over an Instagram post wishing people a Merry Christmas.

The family snap has drawn the ire of some followers as it depicts the avowed Muslim celebrating what is largely seen as a Christian holiday.

Former world boxing champion Khan and his fiancee Faryal Makhdoom, 28, were joined by daughters Lamaisah, five, and Alanya, one, in the cute photo, The Sun reports.

Wearing matching pyjamas, each family member donned a shirt with antlers and a red nose stitched on the front - Khan's reading "Daddy Deer".

But sick trolls targeted the Brit, 33, and his family and claimed they should not be enjoying Christmas.

One comment on the original Instagram post decried Khan as a "bloody disgrace to our religion".

Such responses prompted Khan to tweet on Thursday: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits.

"Just want to tell those people 'I don't give a f**k'."

amir khan boxing christmas photo social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jungle drums beating to find new business owner

        premium_icon Jungle drums beating to find new business owner

        News An Airlie Beach Main Street business is up for sale and the owner is looking for a ‘good home’ for it.

        FLASH GORDON! Mackay man learns lightning can strike twice

        premium_icon FLASH GORDON! Mackay man learns lightning can strike twice

        News Gordon Hervey is still standing after lightning hits him twice.

        Pedalling pair set to hand over the handlebars

        premium_icon Pedalling pair set to hand over the handlebars

        News Couple behind Just Tuk'n Around sell up to new owners.

        Top chef shares Boxing Day recipe for leftovers

        premium_icon Top chef shares Boxing Day recipe for leftovers

        News Stuck for ideas on what to do with the Christmas turkey and seafood? Chef Kevin...