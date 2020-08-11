Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
Two separate fights have broken out at the same time in Roma.
News

SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

Georgie Adams
10th Aug 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 11th Aug 2020 6:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-old male has suffered bruisers and abrasions over his face after being beaten up by a male known to him.

Police said between 8-9.30pm on August 2, a 21-year-old male allegedly approached the victim, took off his shirt, puffed out his chest and punched him twice in the face.

The victim fell to the ground and can only remember waking up and being surrounded by police.

The alleged offender was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on September 1.

On the same night at about the same time, another fight broke out on Elmer St.

Police said at 9.40pm, the alleged offender approached the victim and pushed him to the ground, held him down and punched him before throwing him through a fence.

The offender was handed an infringement notice for public nuisance.

More Stories

police briefs queensland police services roma magistrates court roma police briefs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s high time that Bowen is not ignored anymore’

        Premium Content ‘It’s high time that Bowen is not ignored anymore’

        Business Expanding the offerings of Bowen TAFE has been labelled a key way to boost the region’s economy.

        Full list: Specialist workers exempt from border closure

        Premium Content Full list: Specialist workers exempt from border closure

        Health Only a ‘very small number’ of FIFO workers will be classified

        New Whitsundays business to join war against waste

        Premium Content New Whitsundays business to join war against waste

        Business The call is out for franchisees to take on a wholefoods venture.

        Worker camp court case linked to Glenden viability

        Premium Content Worker camp court case linked to Glenden viability

        News While Glenden increasingly resembles a ghost town, a nearby coal mine says it...