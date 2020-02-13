Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

A STRETCH of road that recently claimed two lives within just a week continues to draw criticism, with shocking dashcam footage of a two truck collision making the rounds on social media.

The footage from Monday morning, uploaded by long-serving truck driver Peter Pitkin, shows the moment a Pantech truck slipped off the edge of Waterfall Way on the Mid North Coast, before swerving in front of an oncoming truck when the driver attempted to correct the vehicle.

The passenger side of the Pantech can then be seen colliding with the front of the oncoming truck.

The two drivers and a passenger escaped serious injury.

The road at the time was wet after the region experienced a significant amount of rainfall over the weekend.

Waterfall Way, one of just few road links between coastal and inland NSW, runs 170km east-west from the Pacific Hwy near Coffs Harbour to Armidale.

Waterfall Way at Dorrigo. Photo: Trevor Veale

Mr Pitkin was not involved in the accident, but the fellow truck driver was one of the first on scene to assist his colleague.

He told The Advocate he has been driving between Armidale and Coffs Harbour for over 26 years now and has been lobbying to have the crash black spot fixed.

Mr Pitkin said the main problems with the road included a lack of overtaking opportunities, impatient drivers, and the width of the lanes being too narrow for heavy vehicles.

In the dashcam footage the driver can be seen moving over for an oncoming vehicle, before the left wheels had veered off the drop off at the edge of the shoulder causing the ensuing chaos.

Last year the Member for Oxley and former Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey announced the NSW Liberal Nationals would commit $50 million in funding to upgrade Waterfall Way.

Commenting on the dashcam footage, Ms Pavey assured that community consultation for the large-scale upgrade will begin in March.

"So fortunate the driver was alert and has obviously slowed to prevent a major incident," Ms Pavey said.

"We all must … drive accordingly. It's a busy section of road."

Ms Pavey has previously said the major upgrade would include more overtaking lanes, road alignment improvements, flood mitigation and widening of the median and shoulders of the road.

The upgrade will first focus on the intersection of Hickory St and Waterfall Way at Dorrigo.

Police on scene of the fatal crash on Waterfall Way in October.

In October last year young mother Amy Green died on Waterfall Way in a car crash, and just five days later well-known local Trevor Campbell was killed in a motorcycle accident.

Changed traffic conditions are currently in place on Waterfall Way near Dorrigo Mountain due to the recent bush fires and heavy rain. Motorists are being advised to check signage, reduce speed and exercise caution.