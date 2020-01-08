Shocking data reveals Mackay’s cruellest suburbs

Watson the dog who was found shot in the face and leg in Bloomsbury, Mackay.

Watson the dog who was found shot in the face and leg in Bloomsbury, Mackay.

A SHOCKING number of animal cruelty cases have been reported in the Mackay district in the past 12 months with one area averaging complaints about once a week.

Dogs chained to fences with little food or water, animal baiting, pets riddled with fleas and ticks - these are among the heartbreaking scenarios RSPCA inspectors deal with daily.

Mackay's RSPCA regional inspector Emma Abbott said she had seen some particularly severe cases of animal bashing and baiting last year.

FIND YOUR SUBURB HERE:

Please note: The animal cruelty hotspot map interactive only works in the web browser, not the Daily Mercury app.

While other cases across the district ranged from chaining of dogs, lack of food, water, shelter, appropriate living conditions, abandonment, heat stress and injuries.

Mackay's RSPCA inspectors were called to more than 660 cases in 2019, just higher than the number of calls received in 2018.

RSPCA now caring for dog after brutal bashing

RSPCA Queensland released this image of Watson the American Staffie-cross found in Bloomsbury, Mackay after he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the face. Picture: contributed.

"One that stood out to me was the severe dog bashing in February, where a young man was beating his dog and it was caught on CCTV," she said.

"Thankfully that dog has now found a loving home.

"Another case was in Bloomsbury, where a dog was found with gunshot wounds to his face and leg.

"We named him Watson and after months of treatment he is now recovered and has found a home.

"Watson is on our inspiration wall, he's a lovely example of how rewarding this job can be."

Watson finds a furrever home after miracle recovery

After more 419 days of surgeries, treatment and foster care Watson the American Staffie-cross was ready for adoption. He was found in Bloomsbury, Mackay after he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the face. Picture: contributed.

Across the region, the highest number of complaints reported in 2019 came from Bowen, with 57 cases attended by investigators.

A whopping 48 cases were attended in Sarina, followed by 39 cases in Andergrove, 41 cases in the Mackay city, 30 cases in North Mackay and 30 cases in West Mackay.

In Queensland, the RSPCA received nearly 800 more complaints about animal cruelty and neglect in 2019 than it did in 2018.

Ms Abbott said the increase was likely due to a change in community standards.

"Residents are no longer tolerating animal cruelty or neglect, if they see a dog tethered without food or water they are calling us and reporting it," she said.

"Nearly a thousand calls about heat stress were received in Queensland last year."

The 2019 Mackay region animal cruelty hot spots include:

BOWEN - 57 calls

BUCASIA - 16 calls

ALLIGATOR CREEK - 12 calls

ANDERGROVE - 39 calls

BEACONSFIELD - 21 calls

BLACKS BEACH - 27 calls

BUCASIA - 16 calls

CANNONVALE - 16 calls

EIMEO - 17 calls

GLENELLA - 10 calls

MACKAY - 41 calls

MOUNT PLEASANT - 9 calls

NORTH MACKAY - 30 calls

PROSERPINE - 20 calls

RURAL VIEW - 18 calls

SARINA - 48 calls

SLADE POINT - 28 calls

SOUTH MACKAY - 28 calls

MORANBAH - 28 calls

DYSART - 13 calls

WEST MACKAY - 30 calls