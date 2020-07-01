Menu
Drugs and drug paraphernalia seized by police during Operation Knuckle. Picture: Queensland Police Mediaseized by police during Operation Knuckle. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Crime

Shocking details of regional Qld Ice crackdown

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
1st Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND police have seized more than $30,000 of drugs and have charged one alleged trafficker with more than 90 offences as the shocking results of regional narcotics crackdown emerge.

Murgon detectives yesterday arrested a 24 year-old alleged drug trafficker in Kingaroy, charging him with 91 drug related offences.

Between July 2019 and June 2020, the young man supplied ten people with various quantities of ICE over 'an extended period', police allege.

 

He was charged yesterday with 88 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count each of trafficking a dangerous drug (ICE/Amphetamine), receiving proceeds from drug trafficking, and possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence.

He is due to appear in Cherbourg Magistrates Court today.

The arrest marked the conclusion of Operation Knuckle: a South Burnett drug crackdown initiative that ran from January 31 until June 30.

Over that period, police executed 31 search warrants and have subsequently charged 34 people with 166 offences.

More than $30,000 worth of drugs were seized during the operation.

Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said Operation Knuckle targeted 'serious drug offenders' with the goal of reducing drug related crimes across the South Burnett.

