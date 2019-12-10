Menu
Shocking discovery in rapper’s suitcase

10th Dec 2019 7:24 AM

 

Rising rapper Juice Wrld allegedly popped several pills before he suffered a seizure at a Chicago airport and died, according to a report.

It's understood the young rapper was set to attend his own 21st birthday party in his hometown on the day he died.

Juice Wrld’s death shocked fans. Picture: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Juice Wrld’s death shocked fans. Picture: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The artist, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, took "several unknown pills" prior to his medical emergency early Sunday at Midway International Airport, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Some 70 pounds (31 kilograms) of marijuana was found stashed in luggage belonging to Juice Wrld and his entourage.

Shortly after arriving on a private jet, the rapper had a seizure in an airport hangar and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The star's plane, which had arrived from Los Angeles, was carrying the marijuana stashed in various luggage, sources told TMZ. A bottle of codeine cough syrup also was found on the aircraft.

It's unclear whether the drugs played a role in the rapper's death. No cause of death has been determined, but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The rapper - who won Top New Artist at the 2019 Billboard Awards - had spoken out about addiction in the past. On Twitter, he vowed to his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, that he would quit the painkiller codeine.

 

"Bae I'm sorry I be tweaking, you've put up with more than ppl know I know I be scaring you, f**k Codeine I'm done," he wrote in June. "I love you and im letting it be known publicly that ain't s**t f**king up the real love I found. Learn from this everyone. Addiction kills all but you can overcome."

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

