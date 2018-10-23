Shocking find inside kids' snack
ADAM Walsh wasn't expecting to find anything unusual when he bought a box of classic kids' chips at the supermarket.
But when he opened a packet of Burger Rings on Monday night, he found something disgusting.
Instead of digging in to his onion ring-like snack, Mr Walsh was revolted by the sight of a mouldy packet of chips.
The box of chips was purchased from Woolworths at Sippy Downs on Saturday, so Mr Walsh had no concern of them being out-of-date.
"I couldn't find a use by date on the individual packet," he said.
