Crime

Teenagers’ disgusting bus stop attack

23rd Aug 2018 8:45 AM

 

SICKENING footage has emerged showing a group of teenagers beating an old man at a Sydney bus stop.

In the video, which was posted to Instagram and is being shared among concerned Sydney teens, a young male in a grey hoodie can be seen getting into an argument with the elderly man at a bus stop in Castle Hill, in Sydney's northwest.

The teen stumbles backwards, and another teenage male in a red beanie then runs up and pushes the man to the ground.

The two young men proceed to kick the old man while he's on the ground, while a female onlooker screams "No!"

NSW Police said the incident took place on 18 August about 8.50pm.

"A 70-year-old Cherrybrook man became involved in an argument with young people at a bus shelter on Old Castle Hill Road," a police spokesman said.

"The argument turned physical, the older man fell to the ground.

"Two 16-year-old males allegedly kicked the older man in the stomach.

"Female members of the group went to the assistance of the older man, but he declined medical treatment."

A 16-year-old male was arrested at the scene, and police identified a second young person involved.

Inquiries are continuing.

