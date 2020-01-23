Shocking history: Driver jailed for crushing cop’s legs

Brian David Rosenberger will never drive again on Queensland’s roads without a court order.

Brian David Rosenberger will never drive again on Queensland’s roads without a court order.

SERGEANT Matthew Tathem can no longer play with his children or return to the job he loves after his legs were crushed by an ice-fuelled driver with a shocking history – on and off the road.

The Queensland officer is still recovering after his right leg was shattered by unlicensed driver Brian David Rosenberger, 45, who reversed over him during a dramatic arrest at Richlands on February 2 last year.

Rosenberger, who was once jailed for breaking into a nursing home and raping an elderly resident, had also been jailed five times for driving offences.

The Ipswich resident, formerly of Toowoomba, faced Brisbane District Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, driving while intoxicated and other traffic offences.

The court heard that Rosenberger was driving with friends when police asked to see his licence at a service station in Inala just before midnight.

He then sped off, leading police cars and Polair on a high-speed chase that ended when Rosenberger got the car wedged between a concrete barrier and a wide load truck he was trying to overtake on the Centenary Highway.

Officers then pulled their weapons and tried to smash open the window, but Rosenberger reversed suddenly, pinning the 38-year-old sergeant between a concrete barrier and the car.

Judge Ken Barlow said Sgt Tathem is still in “continual pain” and had to undergo multiple surgeries for the horrific injuries that included a fractured right femur, compound fracture to his right fibula and swelling and bruising to both legs.

“He has been unable to resume his work in the manner that he used to, he is unable to … play with his children as he used to,” he said.

Defence barrister Charlotte Smith said Rosenberger had written a heartfelt letter to apologise to Sgt Tathem, stressing that he did not know the officer was behind the car when he reversed.

“Mr Rosenberger from the outset of being arrested has consistently expressed his remorse from what has occurred,” she said.

“He is a deeply remorseful man.”

But prosecutor Brendan White asked for a heavy sentence in light of the “enormous impact” the injuries had on the officer’s life and the danger Rosenberger has posed to the Queensland community over the past three decades.

In 1994, Rosenberger was sentenced to six years’ jail at Roma District Court for breaking into a nursing home and raping an 86-year-old woman.

In sentencing, Judge Barlow said while he was convinced Rosenberger understood the “gravity” of his actions, his criminal and traffic history called for a high sentence.

“Your traffic history is as bad as your criminal history,” he said.

“You have many, many convictions for unlicensed driving, driving carelessly, driving under the influence, driving unregistered vehicles ... all of which are very dangerous to the community around you.”

Rosenberger was disqualified from driving absolutely and was sentenced to five years’ jail.

After time already served, he will be eligible for parole on February 2, 2021. – NewsRegional