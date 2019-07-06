Menu
The car on its roof after landing in the car park of the Ashmore City shopping centre. Picture: Dean Shelton.
News

Shocking moment vehicle lands upside down in car park

6th Jul 2019 10:09 AM
A woman has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital following a dramatic accident which saw her car land on its roof in a shopping centre car park.

The street sign struck by the car before it flipped. Picture: Dean Shelton.
The woman lost control of the car on the Southport Nerang Road at 8.20am before it collided with a pole and flipped, landing in the car park in front of startled shoppers.

Police and fire officers at the scene after the car was righted. Picture: Dean Shelton.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene, later transporting the woman to hospital in a stable condition.

Nobody else was injured in the accident.

