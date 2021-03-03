Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
News

Shocking sight in shop window at major retail outlet

by Steve Zemek
3rd Mar 2021 6:38 PM

A face mask bearing swastikas and Nazi iconography has been quickly removed from a Sydney mall following a public backlash.

Pictures of the mannequins adorned with the offending face masks were published on the internet by a shopper at Westfield Miranda on Wednesday.

While the masks looked innocuous from a distance, the black and white masks were printed with the swastika and Nazi imperial eagle.

Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall

The masks had been removed by the time News Corp Australia visited the store on Wednesday afternoon.

An employee inside declined to comment and directed any questions to store management.

"As soon as the centre was made aware, the team spoke with the retailer who expressed it was a genuine mistake," a Westfield spokesman said.

"The mask was immediately removed from display and will not be available for sale.

Online, people expressed their shock and disgust at the masks and their use of a Nazi symbolism.

The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall

"Yep sounds like the shire," said one.

Another added: "How does this even happen."

"Can't even comprehend anyone thinking that appropriate," another commenter said.

Originally published as Shocking sight in Westfield shop window

nazi racism swastika

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Island rape trial: ‘I don’t know why she’s lying’

        Premium Content Island rape trial: ‘I don’t know why she’s lying’

        Crime The man told police ‘I did not push myself onto her, I did not force her’ over allegations he raped a woman on Hamilton Island in 2020.

        Bowen man facing 15 animal cruelty charges

        Premium Content Bowen man facing 15 animal cruelty charges

        Pets & Animals It is alleged he breached his duty of care between May and June last year.

        Developers granted extension for huge Funnel Bay project

        Premium Content Developers granted extension for huge Funnel Bay project

        Council News The resort precinct is taking ‘significant steps’ forward and is set to include...

        Reef Festival dates locked in after 2020 COVID cancellation

        Premium Content Reef Festival dates locked in after 2020 COVID cancellation

        Whats On The Great Barrier Reef Festival is moving full steam ahead and the committee is on...