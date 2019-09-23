Shocking video of ‘absolutely ridiculous’ M1 offence

POLICE have fined a Mudgeeraba woman for driving on the M1 with two dogs on her lap, one pooch "out the window" and the other "bouncing around the dash".

In a video provided by Queensland Police, an officer from the Road Policing Taskforce spots the 35-year-old woman cruising along the Pacific Motorway with the dogs in clear sight.

"That's absolutely ridiculous. Look at this. Two dogs on her lap," the officer exclaims.

He seems to let out a loud sigh under his breath before the video cuts to the woman being pulled over at a service station.

The officer asks the driver: "You know why I'm talking to you today, don't you?

She hesitantly replies it's "because of my dogs".

A screenshot from the video provided by Queensland Police showing the woman driving down the M1 with two dogs on her lap.

The officer approaches to pat one of the animals and tells the woman "you can't have two dogs on your lap".

"It's a bit distracting. One of them was out the window, the other one was bouncing around the dash," he explains.

The woman agrees to restrain the animals, but appears surprised when the officer informs her she will be fined $311 for the offence of driving with an animal in her lap.

"Officers would like to remind all motorists that travelling with an unrestrained animal can incur a fine," Queensland Police said in a statement.

"While they are distracting, it's also important for all to put the safety of all road users and passengers first when getting behind the wheel.

"Keep you and your pets safe."