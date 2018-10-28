Mass shooting at US synagogue

Police respond to a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh. Picture: AP

Police respond to a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of Pittsburgh. Picture: AP

AT least eight people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a suburban Pittsburgh synagogue.

Authorities said there were "multiple casualties" at the Tree of Life Synagogue, where hundreds were reportedly gathered for a morning service, which included a baby naming ceremony.

The gunman reportedly surrendered to police while crawling and injured and is now in custody.

CBS News said law enforcement sources had confirmed the man's identity as 46-year-old Robert Bowers.

Police sources told KDKA the gunman walked into the building and yelled, "all Jews must die."

Three police officers are among those injured.

"We have three officers who have been shot and at this point we have no more information because we are still clearing the building," a police spokesman said at the scene.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said outside the synagogue that the scene inside was "horrific".

"I've [seen] some plane crashes. This is one of the worst [crime scenes] I've seen."

Witnesses who called 911 said the gunman walked into the synagogue and opened fire.

The gunman reportedly killed three people on the ground level, four in the synagogue's basement and at least one other person before fleeing to the third floor where he exchanged gun fire with police before surrendering.

US President Donald Trump quickly called for the death penalty for the shooter.

"When people do this they should get the death penalty," he said. "They should pay the ultimate price."

He rejected suggestions that tougher gun laws may have prevented the massacre, saying if the temple had been armed "the results would have been far better."

Vice President Mike Pence said that the shooting was "evil".

"What happened in Pittsburgh today was not just criminal. It was evil. An attack on innocent Americans and an assault on our freedom of religion," he said.

"There is no place in America for violence or anti-Semitism and this evil must end."

Police Commander Jason Lando ordered residents to avoid the area.

"It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place," Commander Lando said.

"Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe."

The shooting started about 10.20am, about half an hour into a service in the densely populated historic Jewish neighbourhood of Squirrel Hill.

Local man Fred Rabner, who is a regular attendee of the Saturday morning service, described the Tree of Life as a close-knit congregation.

"This is a small community," he said.

"Undoubtedly all of us will know who those congregants" who have been killed, he said.

Mr Rabner said there had been previous anti-Semitic attacks on the synagogue.

He said a rabbi had previously been shot and a swastika painted there.

"This is our turn and its just another in a very long line of shootings and tragedies and it just has to stop, we gotta do something," Mr Rabner said on CNN.