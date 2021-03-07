Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Bowen man was taken to hopsital with a gunshot wound to his leg following a shooting overnight.
A Bowen man was taken to hopsital with a gunshot wound to his leg following a shooting overnight.
Crime

SHOOTING: Bowen man wounded after gun fired into home

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Bowen man was shot overnight after an unknown offender fired a gun into a home.

However the victim is refusing to talk to police.

Multiple triple-0 calls were made after a gunshot was heard just after midnight on Sunday.

A man in his 50s was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition with a bullet wound to his leg.

More stories:

Two children stung by jellyfish off Mackay beach

CONTAGIOUS: Parents warned over infectious disease outbreak

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been inside the home when he was injured by small calibre rounds at 12.04am.

He confirmed the shooter had been standing outside and fired into the home.

The man, who was hit, will not speak to police about the incident.

It is unknown how many times he was shot.

“It’s not the wild west, we can’t have people running around firing shots,” the QPS spokesman said.

Investigations are continuing.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

bowen crime bowen hospital bowen shooting mackay crime mackay hospital and health service mackay whitsunday crime queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern over more people at airports without masks

        Premium Content Concern over more people at airports without masks

        Health ‘Not only can you be fined $200 on the spot, it is a safety precaution for you and for the people around you’

        Driver swerving across road almost five times legal limit

        Premium Content Driver swerving across road almost five times legal limit

        Crime A Cannonvale man was so far over the legal alcohol limit he was unable to control...

        Man’s jaw broken in one-punch assault in party precinct

        Premium Content Man’s jaw broken in one-punch assault in party precinct

        Crime A Cannonvale man’s jaw was broken in two places in a sickening assault captured on...

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Qld parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender