Police are following up in a suspected shooting that occured in Toowoomba.
Crime

SHOOTING: Toowoomba man wounded after altercation

Michael Nolan
by
1st Jun 2020 11:44 AM
UPDATE: Police appealed for witnesses after a man was shot at Centenary Heights last night.

Around 6.30pm, a 36-year-old man was walking along Storey St when a white car drove up to him.

Investigations indicate man has engaged in conversation with the occupants of the vehicle before a single shot was discharged.

Police believe they were known to each other.

The man sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his foot.

Detectives are appealing to anyone in surrounding streets who may have seen a white car around the same time as the incident to come forward.

Investigations continue.

10:30: TOOWOOMBA detectives are making inquires after a man arrived at Toowoomba Hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his foot.

It is understood the man was shot about 8pm Sunday, by a person known to him.

Anyone with information about the alleged shooting should phone Policelink on 131 444. 

Toowoomba Chronicle

