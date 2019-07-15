Shopfront need an update? You could be eligible for $5k

PICTURE PERFECT: Main St in Proserpine is among the list of streets eligible for council grants in assisting shop front upgrades.

BUSINESS owners may be eligible for assistance in updating their shopfront with the adoption of a new Façade Improvement Policy by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Businesses in Main Street in Proserpine and the Major Centre Zone in Bowen on Herbert Street, Powell Street, Williams Street, George Street, Dalrymple Street and Gregory Street, are now eligible for grants of up to $5000 to assist in updating their shopfronts.

The council grants will allow up to 50% of eligible work to be funded, with caps placed depending on various factors such as shopfront size.

For shopfronts up to 12 metres long, Council will contribute up to a maximum of $3000. For shop fronts over 12 metres, a maximum Council contribution of $5000 may be granted.

Eligible works included in the grant allocation include new lighting to the premises, upgrades to windows and doors, installation of awnings and canopies, facade painting and murals and new signage.

Also eligible in the grant is landscaping - but only up to $500.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said that the Façade Improvement Policy was a great chance for business owners to give their premise an upgrade.

"We realise that small businesses are doing it pretty tough at the moment and we want to give them every opportunity we can to give them a helping hand.

"We know that an attractive entrance is always more likely to encourage someone to enter a business.”

Cr Willcox said that the shop front updates would complement the upgrades currently being undertaken in Bowen, and the future upgrade plans for Main St in Proserpine.

"We have the Beautiful Bowen project underway, and the upgrade to Main St in Proserpine not far behind it,” Cr Willcox said.

"These upgrades will really bring the visual appeal of the CBD areas to the next level. We want to incentivise business owners to beautify their shopfronts and really complement the new look.

"The potential upgrades will also help local contractors to have even more employment opportunities in the community.”

More information, including how to apply, can be found at http://www.whitsunday.qld.gov.au/665/Faade-Improvement-Policy