Shopping centre damage, residents report flooding

Dane Lillingstone | 28th Mar 2017 10:39 AM

Damage at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre as Cyclone Debbie hits.
Damage at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre as Cyclone Debbie hits. Sharon Smallwood

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Cyclone Debbie (Category 4) is due to strike land about 1pm
  • A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Lucinda to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions
  • Up to 25,000 Mackay residents encouraged to evacuate
  • Thousands have been evacuated from Whitsundays
  • The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011
  • More than 20,000 without power through Mackay, Whitsundays.

FOLLOW THE CYCLONE DEBBIE TOPIC FOR THE LATEST

EVEN though the centre of Cyclone Debbie has not crossed the coast yet, there are already reports of widespread damage in the Whitsunday region.

There are reports Whitsunday Shopping Centre is getting hammered with the shade sails being ripped to shreds and the Shell service station sign has reportedly fallen off altogether.

Aimee Grace moved to Airlie Beach from Bendigo in January and thought the laundry would be the safest place in their house.

"We don't know a lot about cyclones but we set up in the laundry downstairs with a mattress underneath and over the top of us, which is where we slept last night and woke up to the water coming over the bottom mattress. So the house flooded half a metre, we've moved upstairs now into the bathroom, and the roads are completely covered with trees and water," she said.

"Winds are at 160km and this is just the beginning."

Ms Grace said she and her partner had now moved to the bathroom where they will wait out the cyclone.

"The windows are starting to creak with pressure. Power went out at 9 last night so we just want it over and done with now," she said.

"We are scared but also just want it to be over!

Facebook has been flooded with the damage the cyclone has already caused from smashed windows to torn off roofs and damaged cars.

Cyclone Debbie is expected to cross the coast earlier this afternoon.

cyclone debbie

