Shopping Centre development welcome

"I WOULD be over the moon if this comes off.”

This was Kazza's Barber shop manager Berny Montgomery's reaction to a two stage development proposal lodged with Whitsunday Regional Council in June concerning the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

Stage one of the application involves a 108-space carpark while and a new entry to the centre .

Stage two will include the re-development of smaller tenancies and a larger discount department store.

According to the development document lodged to council, the proposal "simply seeks to reinstate what was demolished following the fire”.

Ms Berney was full of ideas when asked what retailers she would like to see become part of the shopping centre.

"I think we we could do with another (hair) wholesaler like Glambox so we don't have to send people outside of our shopping centre for their products,” she said.

"For clientele that want a chemical process done, we have to send them out (of the shopping centre), but I would rather keep them here so people can use someone local.

"I would also like to see more ladies and men's clothing shops.”

Goodness Gracious owner Helen Pike also welcomed the proposal.

"It would be nice to keep the tenants informed first (but) anything coming to this centre is a positive,” she said.

Because the development is code-assessable there is no requirement for public consultation.

FAPI MDIA managing director for the Whitsunday Shopping Centre Craig Stack declined to comment.