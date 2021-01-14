Menu
Generic NEWS BCM 12-08-04 Digital Police Radio hand set QPS issue ( Motorola XTS 3000 and Glock 9mm Pistol ) Pic Norrish.
Crime

Shopping centre evacuated due to bomb threat

by SAM FLANAGAN
14th Jan 2021 5:36 PM
UPDATE 2.30PM: Stockland has been cleared after an hour-long search by police for a bomb.

Retailers have been allowed back into the facility and shoppers will be allowed to return soon after.

Police investigations are continuing over who made the bomb threat.

 

 

 

UPDATE 1.30PM: Police are currently sweeping Stockland for a bomb as evacuated shoppers create a log jam on local roads.

 

The centre was evacuated before 1pm after someone said they had planted a bomb in the bathroom.

"We were in Woolworths, the alarms went on and we were told to leave," a woman told the Townsville Bulletin on scene.

"They were very calm, the staff were very good and just directed us out as fast as possible."

It's understood police already have persons of interest in relation to the threat and they are believed be juveniles.

INITIAL 12.40PM: Police are currently responding to a bomb threat at a major Townsville shopping centre, with shoppers being removed from the area.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed they were responding to a bomb threat at Stockland in Aitkenvale.

It's believed a person rang the Big W and said they had planted a bomb in the bathroom.

Police have removed all staff and customers from Stockland.

Police will conduct a systematic search of Big W for a bomb when it is safe.

MORE TO COME

