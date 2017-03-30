THE clean up is well and truly under way after the region was again lashed by a vicious storm by Debbie last night.

Despite the devastation a few shops are open today for people to stock up on supplies and food and water.

Night Owl, Garuma Cafe, the fish and chip bar on Airlie Esplanade and Airlie Beach Woolworths are open to the public.

People can also get a Fish D'vine feed at the old island traders building, and Whitsunday food service is also giving out free milk to people along Airlie Beach Main St.

Whitsunday food service is also giving away ice, bread, milk and water until it runs out at 25 Galbraith Park Drive, Cannonvale.

Anyone who is aware of other shops open in Airlie Beach are encouraged to comment.