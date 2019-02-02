Shorten: Adani not the 'be all and end all' for NQ jobs

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and his entourage in front of the Big Mango at Bowen during his visit last week.

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and his entourage in front of the Big Mango at Bowen during his visit last week.

FEDERAL Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said the Carmichael coal mine would not be the "be all and end all” for jobs in north and central Queensland.

The Labor leader passed through Bowen last week as part of a pre-election tour of the Queensland coast.

Mr Shorten said the project must stack up environmentally, commercially and scientifically to be supported by a federal Labor government.

He said coal would continue to be exported into the foreseeable future; however, advancements in renewable energy could not be ignored.

"Coal is going to be part of our energy mix going forward domestically but we can't just rely on coal and ignore the renewable revolution happening across the world,” Mr Shorten said.

"The government is putting a lot of energy into fantasy coal-fired power stations which is just not going to materialise.

"So for a miner in Collinsville, we get what you do is important and worthwhile.

"What I would also say to him is that coal mining will keep going in Australia under a Labor Government but so will renewable energy which we'll expand on.”

Mr Shorten said Australia had some of the smartest scientists in the world and that he refused to tell people to stay in the past.

He said through diversification and centralisation, Bowen was in good stead to stay sustainable long into the future.

"What we're going to do is ensure that families moving here will get a quality education and not be disadvantaged by the Bowen postcode,” Mr Shorten said.

"In my first three years if elected, we'll reverse the cuts of the LNP: we'll put in an extra $570,000 for Bowen State School and $960,000 for Bowen State High School.

"We'll also reverse the patient rebate and invest more in hospitals, and aged care.”

The Federal member for Dawson George Christensen said the only thing Mr Shorten needed to do in Bowen was to tell the people that he supported the Carmichael Mine and the opening of other thermal coal mines.

He claimed Mr Shorten would "kowtow” to "green leaners” in the south to save seats in the cities.

But when asked if votes in Bowen and North Queensland were important to the Labor Party, Mr Shorten said "the proof was in the pudding”.

"I've been here three times in the last two years which is more than any Coalition minister who has had two prime ministers and only one visit,” he said.

Mr Shorten said his vision for the country featured strong, diversified, and centralised regions.

"We've got to make the current economy work for everybody, not just the billionaires and the banks,” he said.

"That's my promise and I'll keep coming back.”