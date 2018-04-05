Menu
Login
News

Shorten looks to push CQ hydrogen after visit

Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten speaks at a Gladstone Town Hall meeting on March 20, at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.
Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten speaks at a Gladstone Town Hall meeting on March 20, at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA200318BILL
Andrew Thorpe
by

OPPOSITION Leader Bill Shorten says he wants to help drive the development of Central Queensland's hydrogen industry after the issue was brought to his attention during recent trips to Gladstone.

Mr Shorten was briefed on the industry's potential by Gladstone Ports Corporation chairman Leo Zussino during one of the visits and last week met with Japan's Ambassador to discuss the country's commitment to adopting hydrogen energy and the possibility of importing it from Central Queensland.

Mr Shorten said he had "put the wheels in motion" to help support the industry in Gladstone after "extensive lobbying" from Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers.

"Gladstone has been exporting energy to Japan in the form of metallurgical and thermal coal and LNG for over six decades and with its magnificent deep water harbour and massive 27,500ha State Development area, is well positioned to supply Japan's future hydrogen needs," Mr Shorten said.

"The development of a new global hydrogen energy industry in Central Queensland is an exciting prospect and one I want a future Shorten Labor government to lead."

 

'EXTENSIVE LOBBYING': Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (left) with Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers (right).
'EXTENSIVE LOBBYING': Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (left) with Labor's candidate for Flynn Zac Beers (right). Matt Taylor GLA210318BILL

Related Items

Topics:  bill shorten gladstone industry hydrogen energy zac beers

Gladstone Observer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Mr Fyfe has had the condition most of his life and is an ambassador for Epilepsy Action Australia based in Sydney.

Simply D'vine Catering for you

SERVED FRESH: D'vine Catering delivers quality to your next event.

AWARD-winning restaurant Fish D'vine launched its catering in 2011.

Let there be rock at the Reef

ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.

Rock legend act to hit the Reef

Pairing up for autism awareness

STRETCH OUT: Vartamana Yoga will host a free all ages class as part of the free Autism Queensland fundraiser with Denmans Beer Cafe.

The healing power and benefits of yoga

Local Partners