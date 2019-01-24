Shorten to visit Proserpine

FEDERAL Opposition leader Bill Shorten will visit Proserpine today as part of his bus tour of Queensland.

Mr Shorten will make an announcement in Proserpine some time this morning, however the exact details of it are a closely guarded secret.

The visit will be part of a bus trip that started in Logan last Thursday, and will continue through until at least Townsville.

The Labor leader will travel through 14 Federal electorates during the trip, visiting 16 towns along the way.

Along the trip he has promised money for different projects if Labor wins the next election.

Mr Shorten was pleased to be visiting Proserpine.

"I'm really looking forward to visiting the Whitsunday region on Thursday," he said.

"There's no doubt it's a special part of Queensland and Australia.

"I'll be in the region as part of my 'QLD Jobs, Not Cuts' bus tour up the coast of Queensland.

"I'll also be making an important local tourism announcement that my Candidate for Dawson, Belinda Hassan, has been working hard on."