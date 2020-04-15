Menu
A man driving along a road claims a shot fired at his car came from another vehicle that had earlier been seen driving erratically.
Crime

Shot fired at ute during afternoon drive-by

by Shiloh Payne
15th Apr 2020 9:37 PM
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a shot was fired into a car as it travelled along a Brisbane road.

At around 1pm on Wednesday a silver Audi travelling southbound on Gympie Arterial Rd at Bald Hills, on the city's northside, was spotted driving dangerously.

The car, which contained four occupants, pulled up beside a white Colorado ute near the Pine Rivers Bridge.

The 24-year-old driver of the ute claims one of the occupants pointed a firearm out the window of the Audi and shot at his vehicle just before the Linkfield Rd overpass.

The Audi then allegedly sped away and the ute driver pulled over and saw what appeared to be a bullet hole in the rear left passenger door of his vehicle.

He drove to the Carseldine police station where a bullet was found in the car.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who noticed a silver Audi travelling in the area, or with dashcam footage to contact police.

